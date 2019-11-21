New York City Aims to Go Fully Zero Waste by 2030
November 21, 2019 04:46 PM
New York City Aims to Go Fully Zero Waste By 2030 video player.
It's estimated that Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the months between Thanksgiving and New Year than at any other time. But New York is trying to change all that by taking dedicating themselves to reducing, reusing and recycling in the hopes of getting to a point where literally nothing is wasted. Nina Vishneva has the story narrated by Anna Rice.