Nigeria Court Ruling on Male-Only Inheritance Sparks Debate
September 16, 2020 11:43 AM
Nigeria's Supreme Court in late August upheld the right of female children to inherit property from their fathers, a ruling that has shaken traditional, male-only inheritance in ethnic groups like the Igbo. While rights activists celebrate the ruling as an advance for equality between the sexes, some critics say the Supreme Court ruling attacks traditions and customs. Timothy Obiezu has this report from Abuja.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Emeka Gibson