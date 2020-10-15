Africa

Nigeria Government Permits Reopening of Schools

October 15, 2020 10:10 AM
Nigeria re-opened schools October 12, six months after they were closed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Students from poor families unable to afford internet for distance learning suffered the most from schools being shuttered. However, not all parents are convinced the time is right for students to return to the classroom.  Ifiok Ettang reports from Jos, Nigeria.

Camera:  Ifiok Ettang     

Produced by:   Marcus Harton 

Ifiok Ettang
Ifiok Ettang
