Africa

In Nigeria, Persistent Threat of Boko Haram Complicates Plans to Resettle the Displaced

March 13, 2021 11:45 PM
Boko Haram militants have terrorized northeastern Nigeria for more than a decade, driving what the United Nations says are more than 2 million people from their homes. VOA’s Haruna Shehu visited with internally displaced people in Borno state as authorities prepare to resettle them closer to home.  
Camera: Haruna Shehu

Haruna Shehu
By
Haruna Shehu
