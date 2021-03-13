In Nigeria, Persistent Threat of Boko Haram Complicates Plans to Resettle the Displaced
March 13, 2021 11:45 PM
Boko Haram militants have terrorized northeastern Nigeria for more than a decade, driving what the United Nations says are more than 2 million people from their homes. VOA’s Haruna Shehu visited with internally displaced people in Borno state as authorities prepare to resettle them closer to home.
Camera: Haruna Shehu