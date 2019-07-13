Africa

Nigerian Businesses Assess Future Impact of New Continental Trade Deal

July 13, 2019
A recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is intended to increase trading among African nations and eliminate tariffs and bottlenecks. Some manufacturers in Nigeria, however, say that wading into the continental market could undermine local players and have negative implications. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

