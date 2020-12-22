Africa

Nigerian Charity Lights Up Christmas for Vulnerable During Pandemic

December 22, 2020 06:09 PM
Millions of Nigerian Christians are facing a bleak Christmas due to the economic impact from COVID-19 lockdowns that have increased unemployment and food prices. Some Nigerian charities are providing food to vulnerable groups, as the government reopens border trade, closed for over a year to stop smuggling, to offer some relief.
Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Camera: Emeka Gibson 

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Timothy Obiezu reports for VOA from Nigeria.
