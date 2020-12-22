Nigerian Charity Lights Up Christmas for Vulnerable During Pandemic
December 22, 2020
Millions of Nigerian Christians are facing a bleak Christmas due to the economic impact from COVID-19 lockdowns that have increased unemployment and food prices. Some Nigerian charities are providing food to vulnerable groups, as the government reopens border trade, closed for over a year to stop smuggling, to offer some relief.
Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Emeka Gibson