Africa

Nigerian Citizens Protest Internet Regulation Bills

December 20, 2019 11:35 AM
Nigerian lawmakers are considering two bills that would regulate speech on the internet and in social media. Supporters of the bills say they are aimed at eliminating hate speech and the spread of falsehoods. But opponents say they will stifle free expression and make it a crime to criticize public policies or officials. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
 

Timothy Obiezu
Timothy Obiezu
