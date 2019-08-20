Nigerian Government Ban on Imported Furniture Boosts Local Industry
August 20, 2019 10:26 AM
Cane weaving is a Nigerian art that is decades old but the demand for imported furniture in the country has hurt the business, and many involved in the craft are struggling to make a living. However, a government ban on furniture imports is boosting sales of locally made cane furniture. Timothy Obiezu spoke with a few cane weavers in Abuja.