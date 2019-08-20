Africa

Nigerian Government Ban on Imported Furniture Boosts Local Industry

August 20, 2019 10:26 AM
Nigerian Government Ban on Imported Furniture Boosts Local Industry video player.
Embed
Link

Cane weaving is a Nigerian art that is decades old but the demand for imported furniture in the country has hurt the business, and many involved in the craft are struggling to make a living.  However, a government ban on furniture imports is boosting sales of locally made cane furniture. Timothy Obiezu spoke with a few cane weavers in Abuja.

Latest Episodes
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 21:42
Nigerian Human Trafficking Victims Rebuild Their Lives After Returning Home
Default Video Cover
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 19:22
Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7
Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 17:50
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 09:08
Commemoration of 400th Anniversary of Slavery Brings Calls for Reflection, Unity
Commemoration of 400th anniversary of slavery in Norfolk, VA, Aug 24, 2019
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 06:58
What is the US Migrant Protection Protocols?
Explainer: Migrant Protection Protocols