Nigerian Health Workers, Authorities Divided Over Unpaid Covid-19 Allowances
September 08, 2020 10:52 AM
Nigerian doctors are on a nationwide strike over unpaid COVID-19 hazard allowances and inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic. Other health workers' groups and associations are threatening to join the strike, which began Monday. Since the country’s first case of the coronavirus, more than 1,000 Nigerian healthcare workers have become infected with COVID-19. Timothy Obiezu has this report from Abuja.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Emeka Gibson
PRODUCER: Jason Godman