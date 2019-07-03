Nigerian Leadership at the UNGA - Straight Talk Africa
In this Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali explores the significance of having an African at the helm of the United Nations General Assembly. He is joined by Johanna Leblanc, a lawyer and national security and foreign affairs legal strategist and by Ambassador Sidi Sanneh Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia.
The newly-elected United Nations General Assembly President is Nigerian Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. He is pledging to focus on "peace and prosperity" for the most vulnerable. The 61 year-old Muhammad-Bande, a political scientist, former university professor and diplomat, says he will also focus on the promotion of human rights and the empowerment of women and youth. Muhammad-Bande is also keen on hastening the long-delayed reform process of the United Nations Security Council, to ensure that the powerful UN organ is more democratic and efficient.