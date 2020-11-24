Nigerian Men’s Involvement Key to Stopping Gender-Based-Violence
November 24, 2020 07:34 PM
As COVID-19 lockdowns have seen increasing cases of gender-based-violence, Nigeria’s traditional and religious leaders are urging men to protect the rights of women and girls. The campaign coincides with the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (Nov 25), as Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Emeka Gibson Produced by: Jon Spier