Nigerian Mental Health Specialists Offer Free Therapy Amid Coronavirus Triggered Increase in Cases

May 20, 2020
 Thousands of Nigerians are receiving free mental health care through a program to help people cope with stress and isolation from COVID-19.  The program, Mentally Aware Nigeria, or MANI, was formed by psychologists and medical experts to create an environment where people can seek mental health care without fear of stigma or discrimination.  Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.


Timothy Obiezu
