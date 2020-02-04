Nigerian Women Break Taboos to Learn Self-Defense
February 04, 2020 05:14 AM
Nigerian women have been among the most victimized in the world. They are subject to sexual abuse, trafficking, abduction, forced marriage and rape. As they go to school and work, Nigerian woman are vulnerable to attacks and neither the government nor their male relatives do enough to protect them. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, an organization is Nigeria's largest city, Lagos, now offers self-defense classes for women, breaking deep-rooted tribal taboos.