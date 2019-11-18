Africa

Nigeria's Border Smuggling Crackdown Affecting Regional Trade, Prices

November 18, 2019 11:06 PM
Nigeria's Border Smuggling Crackdown Affecting Regional Trade, Prices video player.
Nigeria's decision to close land border trade to stop smuggling is affecting regional trade and prices of goods being forced through already bogged-down water ports.  Nigeria’s neighbors argue it’s against the principles of free trade but Nigerian rice farmers have welcomed the move to support local industry. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

 

Timothy Obiezu
