Nigeria's Border Smuggling Crackdown Affecting Regional Trade, Prices
November 18, 2019 11:06 PM
Nigeria's decision to close land border trade to stop smuggling is affecting regional trade and prices of goods being forced through already bogged-down water ports. Nigeria’s neighbors argue it’s against the principles of free trade but Nigerian rice farmers have welcomed the move to support local industry. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.