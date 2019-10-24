Africa

 Nigeria's Traditional Incense Thrives with Social Media Marketing

October 24, 2019 02:49 AM
In the Nigerian city pf Maiduguri, the popular incense kaaji is a cherished, local tradition.  Kaaji, made from generations-old recipes, is used during important ceremonies such as weddings to dispel evil spirits.  But with the advance of technology and social media, the market for the incense is growing.  Chika Oduah reports from Maiduguri.

Chika Oduah
Written By
Chika Oduah
