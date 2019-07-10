Africa

Nigerien Women, Girls Spread the Word Against Child Marriage

July 10, 2019 04:35 AM
Nigerien Women, Girls Spread the Word Against Child Marriage
Niger has one of the highest known child marriage rates in the world, with three out of four girls in this West African country married before age 18.  But some girls are refusing this traditional, cultural practice and being helped by women who were themselves forced into child marriage.  Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Niamey, Niger.

