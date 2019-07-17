Africa

Niger’s Farmers Nurture Gao Trees & Re-Green the Country

July 17, 2019 05:16 AM
While deforestation has devastated many African countries, in the west African nation of Niger more than 200 million new trees have sprung up in recent decades.  These trees, mainly a variety known locally as Gao - weren't planted.  Instead, they were protected by Nigerien farmers who realized the trees were assets to agriculture and animal feed.  Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Niamey, Niger.

