Niger’s Farmers Nurture Gao Trees & Re-Green the Country
July 17, 2019 05:16 AM
Niger’s Farmers Nurture Gao Trees & Re-Green the Country video player.
While deforestation has devastated many African countries, in the west African nation of Niger more than 200 million new trees have sprung up in recent decades. These trees, mainly a variety known locally as Gao - weren't planted. Instead, they were protected by Nigerien farmers who realized the trees were assets to agriculture and animal feed. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Niamey, Niger.