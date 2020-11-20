Middle East

No Way Home: Former IS Detainees Doomed to Limbo in Iraq

November 20, 2020 05:59 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 40 MB
1080p | 70 MB
Original | 846 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

When Islamic State fell in Iraq, tens of thousands of men were arrested. Some were eventually set free because they were not IS members, yet years later many hundreds of them still languish in the desert settlements because they cannot return home. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report with Halan Akoiy from the Hassan Sham Camp in Iraq. 
Camera: Halan Akoiy, Heather Murdock, Kawa Omar
 

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 05:03 PM
Trials and Tribulations
Trials and Tribulations (VOA Connect Ep 149)
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 05:02 PM
Covid Eviction
Eviction
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 05:02 PM
A Balancing Act
A Balancing Act
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 05:01 PM
Oyster Farm
Oyster Farm
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 04:50 PM
VOA Connect Episode 149, Trials and Tribulations 
Trials and Tribulations (VOA Connect Ep 149)