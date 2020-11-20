No Way Home: Former IS Detainees Doomed to Limbo in Iraq

When Islamic State fell in Iraq, tens of thousands of men were arrested. Some were eventually set free because they were not IS members, yet years later many hundreds of them still languish in the desert settlements because they cannot return home. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report with Halan Akoiy from the Hassan Sham Camp in Iraq.

Camera: Halan Akoiy, Heather Murdock, Kawa Omar

