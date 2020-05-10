Nonprofit Connects Hospitalized Patients to Loved Ones at Home
People are working to make connections with each other despite coronavirus quarantines keeping us apart. Neighbors delivering groceries, professional athletes bringing medicines, and the world’s very best musicians serenading entire neighborhoods. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us this good news story from New England, where a teenager’s nonprofit connects loved ones to patients in quarantined hospital rooms.