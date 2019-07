Ervin Drake Who Was Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame In 1983 Has Died At The Age Of 95. He Wrote Lyrics And Music, Produced Television Programs And Was President Of The American Guild Of Authors And Composers. Ervrin Maurice Druckman Was Born In Manhattan On April 3, 1919; Graduated From City College In New York And Later Studied At The Juilliard School Of Music.