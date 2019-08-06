East Asia Pacific

North Korea Conducts 4th Launch in Two Weeks

August 6, 2019 12:36 PM
North Korea launched a fresh round of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea early Tuesday and warned it could take a “new road” in response to U.S-South Korea military exercises that began this week. The launch came as Defense Secretary Mark Esper is in the Asia-Pacific region on his first international trip in his new post. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is traveling with Esper as tensions in the region are on the rise

