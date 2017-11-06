North Korea Dominates Trump-Abe Talks in Tokyo
November 6, 2017 07:28 AM
North Korea has dominated two days of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump. Abe told reporters Monday all options are on the table to respond to North Korea's weapons development, while Trump reiterated that the U.S. government stands in solidarity with allies in the region, especially Japan. VOAâs White House bureau chief Steve Herman has more from Tokyo.