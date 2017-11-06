East Asia Pacific

North Korea Dominates Trump-Abe Talks in Tokyo

November 6, 2017 07:28 AM
2446332_1551146292 video player.
Embed
Link

North Korea has dominated two days of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump. Abe told reporters Monday all options are on the table to respond to North Korea's weapons development, while Trump reiterated that the U.S. government stands in solidarity with allies in the region, especially Japan. VOAâs White House bureau chief Steve Herman has more from Tokyo.

Latest Episodes
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 18:07
Democrats Appeal to Party Faithful and Broader Electorate
Default Video Cover
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 02:55
Survey: Americans Support Continued Engagement in Global Affairs
Survey: Americans Support Continued Engagement in Global Affairs
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 02:37
'Ghost Fleet' Designated US Marine Sanctuary
'Ghost Fleet' Designated US Marine Sanctuary
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 14:39
Last Public Sendoff for Zimbabwe's Mugabe Draws Light Turnout
Last Public Sendoff for Zimbabwe’s Mugabe Draws Light Turnout
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 11:34
US Hospital Ship Dispatched for Migrants in Trinidad and Tobago
USNS Comfort: Providing Care for Migrants in Trinidad and Tobago