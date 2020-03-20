Northwestern Syria Province Devastated by War Braces for Coronavirus
March 20, 2020 08:18 PM
Concerns about the spread of coronavirus are growing in Syria’s Idlib governorate, where hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been displaced because of a Russian-backed Syrian government campaign to capture the last rebel-held areas. Health workers in Idlib say they are struggling to provide Syrians with needed medical care because of the destruction of hospitals and clinics during the military campaign.