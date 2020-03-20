Extremism Watch

Northwestern Syria Province Devastated by War Braces for Coronavirus

March 20, 2020 08:18 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus are growing in Syria’s Idlib governorate, where hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been displaced because of a Russian-backed Syrian government campaign to capture the last rebel-held areas.  Health workers in Idlib say they are struggling to provide Syrians with needed medical care because of the destruction of hospitals and clinics during the military campaign.

Nisan Ahmado
By
Nisan Ahmado
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:23
South Africa Laughs in Face of Coronavirus
South Africa Laughs in Face of Coronavirus
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:35
VOA's Virtual Townhall on Coronavirus
VOA Virtual Townhall on Coronavirus
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 09:30
7 Years After Gang Rape, India Women's Safety Still Elusive
7 Years After Gang Rape, India Women's Safety Still Elusive
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 02:23
Archaeologist Tests 20,000-Year-Old Campfire Technique
Archaeologist Tests 20,000-Year-Old Campfire Technique
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 02:12
Local Emergency Teams Prepare to Face COVID-19
Local Emergency Teams Prepare to Face COVID-19