Nuns Work Overtime to Bake Wafers for Pope's US Masses

At the end of a Roman Catholic mass, worshipers receive a small baked wafer and a sip of red wine to represent the body and blood of Jesus Christ. An estimated 1.5 million people will attend the masses led by Pope Francis, during his visits to Washington, New York and Philadelphia. At a monastery in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, a group of nuns worked overtime to prepare the communion wafers. VOAâs George Putic reports.