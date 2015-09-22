USA

Nuns Work Overtime to Bake Wafers for Pope's US Masses

September 22, 2015 02:47 PM
2446332_1551178095 video player.
Embed
Link

At the end of a Roman Catholic mass, worshipers receive a small baked wafer and a sip of red wine to represent the body and blood of Jesus Christ. An estimated 1.5 million people will attend the masses led by Pope Francis, during his visits to Washington, New York and Philadelphia. At a monastery in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, a group of nuns worked overtime to prepare the communion wafers. VOAâs George Putic reports.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:06
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:05
Lawmakers Put Their Differences Aside at Charity Congressional Football Game
Congressional Football Game WEB.mp4
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:49
General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman
General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:27
US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint
US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:20
Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered
Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered