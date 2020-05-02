NYC Doctor: COVID-19 Toll ‘Soul Crushing’
The recent suicide of a New York emergency room doctor has refocused attention on the toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on medical professionals. While maintaining a stiff upper lip on the job, two doctors shared with VOA their struggles to cope with the almost unimaginable burdens they are shouldering and the deaths they have been unable to prevent. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports.