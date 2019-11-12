Middle East

Officials Call for Rescue of Thousands of Yazidi Captives

November 12, 2019 02:51 PM
Officials Call for Rescue of Thousands of Yazidi Captives video player.
Officials in Iraq's Kurdistan Region say they are still searching for nearly 3,000 Yazidi people who are believed to be alive after spending years enslaved by Islamic State militants. In recent months, 150 people have been rescued, many of them small children who have few or no memories before IS. VOA's Heather Murdock has this report from Khanke, in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Heather Murdock
