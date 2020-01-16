USA

Officials Had 'Incentive' to Lie About Afghan War, Inspector General Tells Congress

January 16, 2020 02:54 AM
A top Pentagon watchdog has told U.S. lawmakers there was an “incentive” for U.S. officials and military commanders to lie about the progress of the Afghanistan war.  John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), testified before House lawmakers on Wednesday.  His appearance comes one month after a bombshell report by The Washington Post claiming that officials misled the public about the Afghanistan war from the beginning. VOA’s Jesusemen Oni has more.

Jesusemen Oni
