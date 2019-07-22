USA

Old Fashioned Steam Train Still Thrills in Pennsylvania

July 22, 2019 03:07 AM
US Steam Train WEB.mp4 video player.
Embed

There is an allure and excitement to the power of an old-fashioned steam train. Coal powered trains plied the rails in the United States for 175 years, starting in the 1830's, and were an integral part of America's westward expansion and industrial revolution. Today, visitors can experience riding on America's oldest operating railroad, which is only seven kilometers long. VOA's Deborah Block tells us more from Ronks, Pennsylvania.

Latest Episodes
July 22, 2019
Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election
Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election
July 22, 2019
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
July 22, 2019
Education Key Campaign Issue for Younger Voters, But Not the Only One
Education 2020 Young Voters WEB.mp4
July 21, 2019
Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color
Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color
July 21, 2019
Frozen and Waiting for Medical Science to Find A Cure
Frozen for Future Cure