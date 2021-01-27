One Week In, Biden Reverses Trump Policies, Addresses COVID, Economy, Climate Change
January 27, 2021 09:35 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
In his first full week in office, President Joe Biden has focused on reversing multiple Trump administration policies and unveiling plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economy, immigration and climate change. Michelle Quinn reports on how the flurry of new policies and actions may be received by a deeply divided country.
Producer: Matt Dibble