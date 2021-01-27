USA

One Week In, Biden Reverses Trump Policies, Addresses COVID, Economy, Climate Change

January 27, 2021 09:35 PM
In his first full week in office, President Joe Biden has focused on reversing multiple Trump administration policies and unveiling plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economy, immigration and climate change. Michelle Quinn reports on how the flurry of new policies and actions may be received by a deeply divided country.

Producer: Matt Dibble

Michelle Quinn
By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
