One Year Mark for COVID-19 Pandemic

This month marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic. Issues in the News moderator Shayna Estulin, Kimberly Adams, Correspondent for Marketplace and Richard Latendresse, Correspondent for TVA Nouvelles Canada discuss the significance and implications of US President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill, which passed Congress with no Republican votes, additional legislative priorities for the Biden administration and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.