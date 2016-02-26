Oscar-nominated Documentary Empowers Victims of Indonesian Genocide

In the acclaimed documentary "The Look of Silence," Joshua Oppenheimer explores the aftereffects of the 1965 genocide in Indonesia. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker throws light on the human condition in a climate of fear and silence caused by the killers who have not faced justice for half a century. The camera follows Adi, an Indonesian optometrist, as he confronts the men who murdered his brother Ramli, two years before Adi was born. VOAâs Penelope Poulou has more.