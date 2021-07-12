Pakistani American Becomes First Muslim Federal Judge in US
July 12, 2021 06:50 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani American Muslim, has made history by becoming the first Muslim federal judge in the United States. After being nominated to the U.S. District court of New Jersey by President Joe Biden, Judge Quraishi’s nomination was approved by the U.S. Senate in June. VOA’s Aunshuman Aapte reports.
Camera: Aunshuman Aapte
Produced by: Aunshuman Aapte