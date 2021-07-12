USA

Pakistani American Becomes First Muslim Federal Judge in US

July 12, 2021 06:50 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 29 MB
1080p | 58 MB
Original | 95 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani American Muslim, has made history by becoming the first Muslim federal judge in the United States. After being nominated to the U.S. District court of New Jersey by President Joe Biden, Judge Quraishi’s nomination was approved by the U.S. Senate in June. VOA’s Aunshuman Aapte reports.

Camera: Aunshuman Aapte 
Produced by: Aunshuman Aapte 

Default Author Profile
By
Aunshuman Aapte
Latest Episodes
Mon, 07/12/2021 - 01:32 AM
Biden Administration Steps Up US Vaccination Efforts   
FILE - An officer stands in front of a sign advising of vaccine appointments at a drive-up in San Francisco, California.
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 02:47 PM
UN Marks World's Burgeoning Population
UN Marks World's Burgeoning Population
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 01:36 PM
It's Game On for Olympics Despite COVID Surge and Lockdown
It's Game On for the Olympics Despite COVID Surge and Lockdown
Sat, 07/10/2021 - 05:13 PM
Playful Snow Leopard Cubs Unwind at Eastern India Zoo
Playful Snow Leopard Cubs Unwind at Eastern India Zoo
Sat, 07/10/2021 - 03:40 PM
Team USA Preps for Tokyo Olympics
Team USA Preps for Tokyo Olympics