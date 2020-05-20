Palestinian Garment Factory Makes Coronavirus Protective Gear for Israel
May 20, 2020 11:01 PM
Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Israel more than two months ago, a local garment factory located in the Gaza Strip has been making facemasks and protective suits to supply Israeli demand. The factory's owner believes the humanitarian situation is more important than politics or conflicts. For VOA, Safi Mahmoud filed this report from Gaza Strip.
Camera: Safi Mahmoud, Ibrahim Ahmed