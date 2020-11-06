In Palestinian Olive Harvest, Cruelty -- and Compassion -- on Display
November 06, 2020 12:32 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The olive harvest season in the West Bank is usually a time for celebration, but Palestinians say extremist Jewish settlers routinely destroy trees and even attack farmers. Linda Gradstein reports from the village of Burin near Nablus on a group of dovish Israelis who say they are determined to stop these attacks.
Camera: Ricki Rosen