Middle East

In Palestinian Olive Harvest, Cruelty -- and Compassion -- on Display

November 06, 2020 12:32 AM
The olive harvest season in the West Bank is usually a time for celebration, but Palestinians say extremist Jewish settlers routinely destroy trees and even attack farmers.  Linda Gradstein reports from the village of Burin near Nablus on a group of dovish Israelis who say they are determined to stop these attacks.
Camera: Ricki Rosen

Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein
