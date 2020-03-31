Palestinian Territories Brace for Coronavirus, Especially in Densely Populated Gaza
March 31, 2020 11:24 AM
While confirmed cases in the Palestinian areas of the West Bank and Gaza are relatively low, numbering a little over 100, Palestinian health officials worry because so far there has been little testing for the virus. They fear the situation will rapidly become dire, especially in densely populated Gaza, where the health care infrastructure is already very fragile. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.