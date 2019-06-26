Middle East

Palestinians Reject Economic Vision of Trump’s 'Deal of the Century'

June 26, 2019 05:08 AM
Palestinians are protesting an economic initiative being launched by the White House to generate $50 billion in investments in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab states. The initiative, unveiled at a conference in Bahrain Tuesday, is part of a U.S. Middle East peace plan heralded by U.S. President Donald Trump as the “Deal of the Century." But Palestinians insist that an economic vision cannot happen without a political settlement. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

