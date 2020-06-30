Pandemic Drives Digital Innovations in US Presidential Race
June 30, 2020 11:13 AM
In the last few months, the coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented complication for U.S. presidential campaigns. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns have had to pivot their strategies and rely on technology to raise money and connect with potential voters. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more on the digital strategies used by the campaigns, how they’re using them and the kinds of information they are gathering with the goal of winning the race for the White House.
