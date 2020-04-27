COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Has Businesses Weighing Cost vs. Environmentally-friendly Material

April 27, 2020 05:56 AM
By 2025, Indonesia is expected to generate 150 thousand tons of trash per day, much of it plastic. Indonesian entrepreneur David Christian is developing everyday products to edge the world’s 4th most populous nation toward producing zero waste. But with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on businesses around the world, some outlets are finding environmentally friendly packaging a luxury they can't afford. VOA's Rendy Wicaksana and Ahadian Utama report from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Rendy Wicaksana
Ahadian Utama
