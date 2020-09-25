Is the Pandemic Making Americans Less Social?
September 25, 2020 06:32 AM
Of all the changes the COVID Pandemic has forced on the world, the sense of isolation can be one of the most challenging. And it turns out that according to psychologists who study the effects of isolation on mental health, all that social distancing has literally made us socially distant. Ostap Yarysh has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Ostap Yarysh