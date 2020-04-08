Pandemic Raises Questions about Future of Global Democracy
April 08, 2020 05:06 PM
Across the world, authorities are imposing unprecedented restrictions on citizens' freedoms in an effort to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But human rights groups warn that some governments are exploiting the state of emergency to grab power. In a multi-part series, VOA examines how even in established democracies, there are fears that the health crisis is being used to silence critics and squash basic democratic rights around the world. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.