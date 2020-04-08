Coronavirus Outbreak

Pandemic Raises Questions about Future of Global Democracy

April 08, 2020 05:06 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Across the world, authorities are imposing unprecedented restrictions on citizens' freedoms in an effort to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But human rights groups warn that some governments are exploiting the state of emergency to grab power. In a multi-part series, VOA examines how even in established democracies, there are fears that the health crisis is being used to silence critics and squash basic democratic rights around the world. Henry Ridgwell reports from London. 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 17:59
Immigrant Doctors Say Visa Restrictions Limit Them in COVID-19 Fight
Immigrant Doctors Say Visa Restrictions Limit Them in COVID-19 Fight
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 17:42
New York's 'Corona Community Chorus' Aims to Unite Voices Now in Isolation
New York's 'Corona Community Chorus' Aims to Unite Voices in Isolation
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 15:29
The Juliet of American Ballet Talks About the Profession
The Juliet of American Ballet Talks About the Profession
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 13:50
As Covid-19 Continues, More and More Women Are Becoming Caretakers
As Covid-19 Continues, More and More Women Are Becoming Caretakers
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:07
Rome Empty at Easter
Rome Empty at Easter