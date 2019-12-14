Paradise Lost, Paradise Regained and Rebuilding

In the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California, there is a town on a ridge called Paradise. The population of approximately 26,800 evacuated Paradise on November 8, 2018, when a wildfire ravaged the town and surrounding communities. The fire burned for nearly three weeks, destroying 90% of Paradise. Eighty-five people lost their lives in the disaster. A year later, only around 2,000 residents live in Paradise. Many survivors now live in other cities and towns. Some people are still displaced and living in travel trailers. VOA's Elizabeth Lee tells the story of residents for whom Paradise was lost, regained and, for some, is rebuilding.