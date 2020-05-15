US Politics

On Path to Re-election, Trump Takes Aim at Obama

May 15, 2020 12:56 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies continue to push “Obamagate,” a conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was responsible for masterminding the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. As White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, the Obamagate conspiracy theory is being touted just months from the November presidential election.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
