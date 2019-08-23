Peaceful Hong Kong Protests Continue

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they analyze the latest top stories that include Beijing’s disinformation campaign against the popular Hong Kong democracy movement, US-Taliban peace talks as ISIS ramps up attacks in Afghanistan and US President Donald Trump’s reversal on background checks for gun safety legislation. Join moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, Tom DeFrank—Contributing Editor to the National Journal, and Linda Feldmann—Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor, as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.