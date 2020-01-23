Pence Joins World Leaders at Israel's Commemoration of Auschwitz Liberation

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence joins nearly 50 world leaders attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allies' liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the end of the Second World War. The gathering at Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial comes amid a rise in tensions with Iran and an increase in anti-Semitism in both Europe and the United States. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.