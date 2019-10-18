Pence: Turkey Agreed to a 5-Day Cease-fire in Syria

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hailed a deal he reached with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara as a temporary cease-fire of Turkey's military assault against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. But some former U.S. national security officials and lawmakers are rejecting the deal, criticizing the Trump administration for abandoning its long-time Kurdish allies that fought as a key part of a coalition against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. VOA'S Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

