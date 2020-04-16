Peshawar Residents Trust Age-Old Herbal Treatments Over Modern Medicine
An outbreak of dengue fever last year in Pakistan, in which 75 people died and tens of thousands of others were infected, prompted an age-old debate in the country over whether herbal treatments are more effective than modern medicine. With the coronavirus now spreading in Pakistan, VOA’s Nazar ul Islam spoke to residents and doctors in Peshawar about the issue and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.