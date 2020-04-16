COVID-19 Pandemic

Peshawar Residents Trust Age-Old Herbal Treatments Over Modern Medicine

April 16, 2020 05:28 PM
An outbreak of dengue fever last year in Pakistan, in which 75 people died and tens of thousands of others were infected, prompted an age-old debate in the country over whether herbal treatments are more effective than modern medicine.  With the coronavirus now spreading in Pakistan, VOA’s Nazar ul Islam spoke to residents and doctors in Peshawar about the issue and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Nazar ul Islam
