Pianist Performs Concert for Monkeys in Thailand
November 23, 2020 04:29 PM
British pianist Paul Barton played piano classics while being mobbed by monkeys while on tour in central Thailand, Saturday, November 21.
Barton hoped his music could calm the simians amid a time in which tourists are unable to feed them thanks to the coronavirus.
The musician hoped to raise awareness of the macaque’s hunger while also studying their responses to classical music.
Barton has also performed for elephants at retirement sanctuaries. (REUTERS)