Pirates, Witches and Superheroes March in Virginia Halloween Parade
October 30, 2019 05:11 AM
On Halloween, the spookiest day of the year on October 31, it’s traditional for children in the United States to wear costumes to go ‘trick or treating’ in their neighborhoods to ask for candy. Some communities also have Halloween parades. Earlier this week, characters like pirates, angels and scarecrows marched in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington. VOA’s Deborah Block takes us along the colorful parade with some imaginative costumes.