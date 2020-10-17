2020 USA Votes

Plot to Kidnap Governor Raises Alarm Over US Election Violence

October 17, 2020 12:51 AM
In the U.S. state of Michigan, authorities have apprehended 13 men accused of conspiring to abduct and possibly kill the state’s governor. The plot, which involved a self-styled militia group armed with semi-automatic weapons and explosives, was timed to disrupt the U.S. election and incite an insurrection. Matt Dibble spoke to experts who are warning that provocative messaging from leaders and under-regulated social media could be driving the American political climate towards violence.
Camera: Sam Paakkonen        Producer: Matt Dibble

