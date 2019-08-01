PLUGGED IN with GRETA VAN SUSTEREN

August 1, 2019 01:47 PM
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the global cancer crisis and the search for a cure. Insights from Dr. J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society; Cary Adams, CEO of the Union for International Cancer Control; and Dr. Otis Brawley, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology & Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. VOA's Mil Arcega anchors the show for Greta.

